US could see biggest ever Q2 GDP decline, says White House adviser Hassett

Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett gestures as he speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, September 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 21 — White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said today the current dip of negative oil prices is due to a “very short-run thing” – the coronavirus pandemic – and that a decline in second quarter gross domestic could be the biggest ever posted.

“It’s a grave economic situation for sure, that we’re looking at one of the biggest shocks that any major economy has ever experienced and a decline in GDP in the second quarter that could end up being the biggest we’ve ever posted because so many things have shut down,” Hassett said in an interview with Fox News. — Reuters