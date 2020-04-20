Ringgit closes weaker against US dollar on oil depreciation

At 6pm, the ringgit was traded at 4.3700/3770 versus the greenback which closed at 4.3650/3750 last Friday. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The ringgit moved slightly weaker against the US dollar at closing today tracking the continued depreciation in oil prices, analysts said.

At 6pm, the ringgit was traded at 4.3700/3770 versus the greenback which closed at 4.3650/3750 last Friday.

As at 4.07am Central Standard Time (CST), benchmark Brent crude fell 3.42 per cent to US$27.12 (RM119) per barrel from its previous closing session.

AxiCorp global chief market strategist Stephen Innes said a correction of deeper production cuts is needed in the supply glut for oil, as something like monetary or fiscal policy cannot do at this juncture.

However, regardless of what Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) does, he said there would still be structural demand loss for oil due to fewer travelling activities.

“At a minimum, oil prices will be the last asset class to recover from a lockdown. End transport demand will only occur in the final stages of reopening when border crossings are allowed and travel restrictions get lifted. People will then flock again to planes, trains, and automobile,” Innes said in a note.

Meanwhile, the ringgit also traded lower against other major currencies.

It weakened against the yen to 4.0587/0663 from 4.0465/0562 last Friday and dropped against the pound to 5.4524/4616 from 5.4200/4342.

The local note declined against the euro to 4.7550/7644 from 4.7216/7338 and depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0751/0811 from 3.0621/0702. — Bernama