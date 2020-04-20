Hong Kong stocks finish lower

A man wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, walks past a stock market display board showing movements of the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index at a shopping mall in Bangkok March 15, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, April 20 — Hong Kong stocks closed with small losses today following recent gains, with traders shrugging off a strong lead from Wall Street and signs that the rate of new coronavirus infections globally is easing.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.21 per cent, or 49.98 points, at 24,330.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.50 per cent, or 14.06 points, to 2,852.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 1.00 per cent, or 17.58 points, to 1,767.86. — AFP