Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning with the key index staying above 1,400 level, driven by emerging buying in selected heavyweights, despite the bearish sentiment on the regional stock market, dealers said.

At 11am, the key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 19.24 points to 1,426.58 from 1,407.34 at Friday’s close.

The key index opened 4.35 points firmer at 1,411.69.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 608 to 186, while 357 counters were unchanged, 761 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.34 billion shares worth RM1.05 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained six sen to RM7.76, Tenaga rose eight sen to RM12.78, Public Bank increased 14 sen to RM16.18, IHH Healthcare added 11 sen to RM5.33 and Petronas Chemicals edged up 19 sen to RM5.84.

Among the actives today, AirAsia X improved six sen to 14 sen, AirAsia Group went up 10.5 sen to 89 sen, MCT increased two sen to 19.5 sen while Vortex Consolidated was flat at 8.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 142.95 points higher at 9,917.89, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 116.43 points to 10,953.95, and the FBMT 100 Index increased 140.73 points to 9,797.48.

The FBM Ace appreciated 54.96 points to 4,557.84 and the FBM 70 garnered 204.50 points to 11,768.08.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index bagged 2.98 points to 122, the Financial Services Index gained 200.68 points to 12,847.63 and the Plantation Index improved 50.46 points to 6,386.57. — Bernama