Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

At midday, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 20.58 points to 1,427.92 from 1,407.34 at Friday’s close. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at midday, underpinned by gains in heavyweights amidst positive market sentiment, dealers said.

At midday, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 20.58 points to 1,427.92 from 1,407.34 at Friday’s close.

The key index, which opened 4.35 points firmer at 1,411.69, moved between 1,411.69 and 1,428.95 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 676 to 217, while 351 counters were unchanged, 668 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.59 billion shares worth RM1.67 billion.

On the regional market, a dealer said Asian stocks were mixed as investors prepared for a gloomy earnings season while keeping an eye on tentative signs pointing towards decelerating Covid-19 infection rates in some countries.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose five sen to RM7.75, TNB and IHH Healthcare improved 10 sen each to RM12.80 and RM5,32, respectively, Public Bank jumped 20 sen to RM16.24 while Petronas Chemicals increased 17 sen to RM5.82.

Among the actives, AirAsia X added five sen to 13 sen, Air Asia Group advanced 10 sen to 88.5 sen, while Vortex Consolidated and MCT were flat at 8.5 sen and 28 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 159.84 points to 9,934.79, the FBM Emas Shariah Index chalked up 128.85 points to 10,966.37, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 154.35 points to 9,811.10, the FBM 70 climbed 239.24 points to 11,802.82 and the FBM Ace edged up 101.34 points to 4,604.22.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index surged 202.51 points to 12,849.46, the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 3.31 points to 122.33 and the Plantation Index rose 61.02 points to 6,397.13. ― Bernama