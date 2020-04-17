Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-day

In line with the regional uptrend, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 26.39 points to 1,412.92 from 1,386.53 at yesterday’s close. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at midday, underpinned by gains in Tenaga, Petronas Chemicals and Maybank, amid positive market sentiment.

In line with the regional uptrend, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 26.39 points to 1,412.92 from 1,386.53 at yesterday’s close.

The key index, which opened 9.02 points higher at 1,395.55, moved between 1,395.55 and 1,414.61 throughout the morning session.

Tenaga soared 62 sen to RM12.86, Petronas Chemicals chalked up 24 sen to RM5.64 and Maybank bagged 14 sen to RM7.72.

Gains in these stocks lifted the composite index by a combined 12.75 points.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 727 to 160, while 333 counters were unchanged, 684 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.89 billion shares worth RM1.64 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank advanced 12 sen to RM16.06, IHH Healthcare gained three sen to RM5.26, and Maxis added one sen to RM5.47.

Among the actives, Lambo was flat at two sen, while Minetech, Xidelang, Mtouche and Sanichi were all half-a-sen better at 28 sen, 8.5 sen, eight sen and 4.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 186.12 points to 9,811.12, the FBM Emas Shariah Index chalked up 210.31 points to 10,885.91, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 180.93 points to 9,693.88, the FBM 70 climbed 215.89 points to 11,603.16, and the FBM Ace edged up 112.66 points to 4,537.26.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index surged 213.75 points to 12,659.42, the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 3.23 points to 119.04 and the Plantation Index rose 69.98 points to 6,349.45. ― Bernama



