Hong Kong stocks close lower

The name of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is displayed at the entrance in Hong Kong, China January 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, April 16 — Hong Kong stocks finished down today after a negative cue from Wall Street and with investors worried about the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.58 per cent, or 138.89 points, to close at 24,006.45.

Mainland China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.31 per cent, or 8.76 points, to close at 2,819.94.

And the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, ended 0.48 per cent, or 8.26 points, higher at 1,744.39. — AFP