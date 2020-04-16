Bursa Malaysia grants further extension of time to submit financial statements

Bursa Malaysia has granted a further extension of time for listed issuers to submit their financial statements. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has granted a further extension of time for listed issuers to submit their financial statements, an additional relief measure to assist and support listed issuers in these challenging times due to Covid-19.

The exchange also accorded greater flexibility for fundraising through an increased general mandate limit for the new issue of securities, and provided additional relief to ease compliance to its rules.

These additional relief measures take cognisance of the policy actions by the government to mitigate the challenges surrounding the recovery of the businesses and operations of listed issuers.

“These temporary measures are intended to ease compliance by listed issuers and facilitate the fundraising for their working capital requirements in a timely and cost-effective manner,” its chief executive officer, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said in a statement here.

He said the exchange will continue to engage with capital market participants to provide additional focused solutions deemed appropriate, which can allow them to navigate smoothly through the fast-shifting operating environment.

Details on the relief measures are available at www.bursamalaysia.com. — Bernama