Asia markets rise as China trade data beats forecasts

A man pulls a cart loaded with cardboard along a street in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on April 14, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, April 14 — Asian markets posted gains today as better than expected Chinese trade data suggested a rebound from the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

China has largely brought the disease under control within its borders since the coronavirus outbreak first emerged in the city of Wuhan late last year.

But it came at the cost of drastic measures that shuttered much of the economy and cordoned off tens of millions of people at the epicentre of the outbreak.

With much of the country returning to work and travel restrictions eased across industrial hub Wuhan, today’s data beat market expectations.

Exports fell 6.6 per cent and imports dropped 0.9 per cent in March on a yearly basis, according to official figures — falls that were well below the dire 10 per cent or more forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

But Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics warned “the worst is still to come” for China’s export businesses, with more economic headwinds likely in the months ahead as major trading partners battle their coronavirus outbreaks.

Investors will now await the release of China’s quarterly GDP figures on Friday, with forecasters predicting a 6.2 per cent contraction.

Regional bourses had already moved into positive territory before the trade figures were released.

Tokyo closed up more than 3.1 per cent to a one-month high after gains in US stock index futures in late trading ahead of earnings reports from major American banks later Tuesday.

That data will be among the first to show the effects of the near-overnight economic shutdown in the country worst affected by the pandemic.

Nearly 600,000 people have tested positive for the disease across the US, and more than 23,500 have died.

Some market watchers say the US economy could bounce back relatively quickly once the coronavirus situation is managed, but others warn of a more protracted slowdown due to the risk of second-wave outbreaks.

Shanghai finished 1.6 per cent higher and Hong Kong returned from a four-day break to close up 0.6 per cent.

Sydney was up 1.9 per cent despite the forecast doubling of Australia’s unemployment rate to 10 per cent in the second quarter, and a National Australia Bank survey showing record-low business confidence.

The Australian dollar has also rallied from last month’s 18-year lows with the slowdown in new coronavirus infections and signs of returning industrial activity in China, said AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes.

“The combination of early containment and quality health care system put Australia head and shoulders above many,” he added.

London was trading 0.2 per cent lower in morning trade.

Oil futures struggle

Oil markets had a lacklustre session after US President Donald Trump claimed producers were considering output cuts of 20 million barrels per day — more than double the figure publicly announced.

Producers had thrashed out a compromise over the weekend to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels per day from May.

Prices had been battered after the coronavirus outbreak sent demand off a cliff, with a Saudi-Russian price war compounding the crisis.

A roller-coaster session on Monday saw West Texas Intermediate futures rise nearly eight per cent in early Asian trade before closing in negative territory, with investors still nervous about a supply glut.

“Short of the US setting a timetable for reopening their economy in full, it is hard to construct a case where oil will sustain substantial gains from here,” said OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley.

European benchmark Brent was flat and WTI was down 0.5 per cent in Tuesday trade.

Key figures around 0810 GMT

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 3.1 per cent at 19,638.81 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.6 per cent at 24,435.40 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 1.6 per cent at 2,827.28 (close)

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 5829.00

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0920 from US$1.0914

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.63 from 108.02

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2569 from US$1.2481

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.88 pence from 87.44

Brent Crude: FLAT at US$31.75 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 per cent at US$22.30 per barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 1.4 per cent at 23,390.77 (close)

— Bloomberg News contributed to this report —

— AFP