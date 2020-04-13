Norway will soon decide on potential output cut, says oil minister

A man looks on oil platform during a cruise in the North Sea, Norway, in this handout picture July 21, 2016. ― Picture by Thomas Mortveit/ Edda Accommodation/Handout via Reuters

OSLO, April 13 — Norway, Western Europe’s largest oil producer, will announce its decision on whether to slash crude output soon, potentially adding its weight to a global push to shore up prices, the energy minister said today.

“The agreement among the Opec+ producer nations is very positive,” Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding that Norway will draw its own conclusion on potential cuts “in the near future”.

The Opec+ group, comprising the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other countries, agreed to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June, or about 10 per cent of global supply.

“This is an important contribution to help bring stability to the oil market over the coming year,” Bru said of the deal.

Opec+ has said it wants producers outside the group — such as the United States, Canada, Brazil and Norway — to cut a further 5 million bpd.

Norway has said it would consider a unilateral output cut in support of the deal, but has not said how big its potential reduction could be.

Norway’s crude output stood at 1.75 million bpd in February, up 26 per cent from a year ago. Including condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL), the oil liquids production was 2.1 million bpd, corresponding to around 2 per cent of global output. — Reuters