Malaysia’s reserves remain at US$103.396b as at end-Feb 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 ― Malaysia’s reserves remained usable as at end-February 2020, with official reserve assets at US$103.396 billion (RM444.614), in accordance with the International Monetary Fund’s Special Data Dissemination Standard (IMF SDDS) format.

In a statement today, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said other foreign currency assets amounted to US$33.8 million.

“For the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities and deposits, which include scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government and repayment arising from the maturity of foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills, amounted to US$5,298.6 million,” said the central bank.

The short forward positions amounted to US$13,108.3 million as at end-February 2020, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market, it said in an explanatory notes on “Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-February 2020” released here.

In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, BNM said the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans amounting to US$2,560.4 million in the next 12 months.

The bank said the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets are government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year amounting to US$227.2 million.

“There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions.

“BNM also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis ringgit,” it added. ― Bernama