Trump says potential quarantine will not affect trade 'in any way'

US President Donald Trump speqks in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 29 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday that a coronavirus-related quarantine that he was considering for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut would not affect trade.

“I am now considering, will make a decision very quickly, very shortly, a quarantine because it's such a hot area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. We'll be announcing that one way or the other fairly soon,” Trump said.

“It won't affect trade in any way, he added while speaking in front of the hospital ship Comfort in Norfolk, Virginia. — Reuters