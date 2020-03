A pedestrian wearing a face mask, as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, walks past an electronic stock market display showing movements of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong March 12, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 27 — Hong Kong stocks rose today, closing a healthy week on a positive note as investors welcomed a blockbuster US stimulus plan and pledges by the Federal Reserve to ease liquidity concerns.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 per cent, or 131.94 points, to close at 23,484.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.26 per cent, or 7.29 points, to 2,772.20 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.46 per cent, or 7.80 points, to 1,693.35. — AFP