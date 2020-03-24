Hong Kong stocks end sharply higher

A man wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, walks past a stock market display board showing movements of the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index at a shopping mall in Bangkok March 15, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 24 — Hong Kong shares rallied today, in line with an Asia-wide advance, after the Federal Reserve announced a huge bond-buying package aimed at providing support to the US economy during the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index added 4.46 per cent, or 967.36 points, to close at 22,663.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.34 per cent, or 62.27 points, to 2,722.44 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 2.10 per cent, or 34.34 points, to 1,666.22. — AFP