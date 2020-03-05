WRP Asia Pacific appoints ex-IGP Musa Hassan as adviser

A Google screenshot of the WRP Asia Pacific factory. Its Board of Directors has appointed former IGP Tan Sri Musa Tan Sri Hassan as an adviser on regulatory compliance and security.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 ― WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd Board of Directors (BoD) has appointed former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan as an adviser on regulatory compliance and security to ensure adherence to Malaysia's regulatory requirements.

In a statement today, WRP said its board of directors (BoD), which gained possession of the company in January this year, has, with the help of forensic auditors uncovered substantial legacy issues.

“These include discrepancies relating to regulatory compliance in the employment of workers and the misappropriation of WRP's funds, which are expected to require extensive investigation and remedial measures,” it said.

WRP, a manufacturer and exporter of premium quality glove products, has mandated Musa and his experienced team of professionals to join the BoD's turnaround team to assess the company, its affiliates and subsidiaries on all regulatory and security-related matters. ― Bernama