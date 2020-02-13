Yen rises, yuan falls after China's Hubei reports sharp rise in virus cases

The Chinese yuan slipped against the dollar in offshore trade as China's Hubei reports sharp rise in virus cases. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 13 ― The yen rose from a three-week low against the dollar today after China's Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, reported a sharp jump in the number of new cases in a jolt to markets and sparking a flight for safe-haven assets.

The Chinese yuan slipped against the dollar in offshore trade, while stocks in Asia also faltered as the latest update on the spread of the virus provided a grim reminder to investors that the epidemic remains a potent threat to the global economic outlook.

Hubei today reported 14,840 new cases as of February 12, up from 1,638 new cases on Tuesday, with the number of deaths in the province rising a sharp 242 to 1,310.

Hubei's health commission said it started including cases diagnosed with a new method. Uncertainty about the virus, which emerged in Hubei's capital Wuhan late last year and has spread to 24 other countries, has shaken up markets over the past weeks.

“When you see numbers like this, you can't help but move to risk-off trades, which means buy the yen and sell stocks,” said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.

“If the authorities can reasonably explain this, things might calm down, but I expect risk aversion to continue.”

The yen rose 0.18 per cent today to ¥109.90 (RM4.14), pulling back from its weakest since January 21.

In the offshore market, the yuan fell 0.16 per cent to 6.9840 yuan.

The Australian dollar, widely used as a proxy for risk on Chinese assets, fell 0.21 per cent to US$0.6724, while the New Zealand dollar dipped 0.2 per cent to US$0.6452.

Both Australian and New Zealand have extensive trade ties with China, with trade in commodities, tourism and education especially vulnerable to disruption from the virus.

The World Health Organization has likened the epidemic's threat to terrorism, underscoring the anxiety in financial markets about its impact across businesses and trade worldwide.

Chinese policymakers have implemented a raft of measures to support the economy as fears grow the coronavirus outbreak could have a damaging impact on growth in the Asian giant and globally. ― Reuters