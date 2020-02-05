Wall St jumps as China stimulus measures soothe virus worries

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange January 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 5 — The Nasdaq hit a record high yesterday and the S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after China's central bank intervened.

The Dow notched its biggest single-day rise in more than five months, as the stock market recovered from steep losses in the prior week.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a total of 1.7 trillion yuan (RM996.4 billion) through reverse repos on Monday and yesterday, as the central bank said it sought to stabilise financial market expectations and restore market confidence.

The stimulus boosted investor sentiment even as fallout from the coronavirus from China is expected to deliver a short, sharp blow to both Chinese and global economic activity in the first quarter.

“The market is just looking beyond coronavirus and they are cheering” China's financial actions, said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist with Ally Invest.

“What history has shown us is anytime there is any sort of epidemic or some global threat from a virus standpoint, what we have seen is that the market will bottom,” Bell said. “Everybody is just looking past that, even though the market didn’t move that much lower on the news, at least here in the US.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 407.82 points, or 1.44 per cent, to 28,807.63, the S&P 500 gained 48.67 points, or 1.50 per cent, to 3,297.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 194.57 points, or 2.1 per cent, to 9,467.97.

Data showed new orders for US-made goods increased by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in December, flattered by robust demand for defence aircraft.

Technology shares led gains among the S&P 500 sectors, rising 2.6 per cent. Shares of chip companies, which are particularly exposed to China, surged, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 3.1 per cent.

Shares of Alphabet Inc fell 2.5 per cent, after the Google parent posted its first holiday-quarter revenue miss in five years.

Fourth-quarter earnings season is roughly halfway done, with S&P 500 companies expected to have increased earnings by 1.6 per cent in the period, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. However, earnings in 2020 are expected to rise 8.7 per cent.

“Though the Q4 earnings do feel somewhat underwhelming, they are consistent with the market view that they will grow from here,” said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

Investors were also keeping an eye on the US Democratic presidential nominating race, where technical problems delayed the Iowa caucus results. Results are expected at 5pm ET.

In company news, shares of Tesla Inc surged 13.7 per cent, extending a stunning rally for the electric vehicle maker's stock.

Shares of eBay jumped 8.8 per cent after a Wall Street Journal report that New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange has made a takeover offer for the company.

Ralph Lauren Corp shares rose 9.2 per cent after the company's results.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.45-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.34-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 67 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 122 new highs and 54 new lows.

About eight billion shares changed hands in US exchanges, above the 7.6 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions. — Reuters