Tokyo stocks open lower amid virus worries

TOKYO, Feb 4 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today amid lingering worries over the spread of the new coronavirus, and with investors watching the Chinese market after it dropped sharply a day earlier.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 per cent or 63.92 points at 22,908.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.15 per cent or 2.58 points at 1,670.08.

“As rebounds in US shares were already factored in by the Japanese market, Tokyo trade today is seen led by sales,” Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex said in a commentary.

“Investors are watching the Shanghai market that dropped sharply yesterday and the US Democratic Iowa caucus,” he added.

The dollar fetched ¥108.64 (RM4.11) in early Asian trade, against ¥108.68 in New York.

Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher yesterday as investors started buying again following Friday's rout, with the Dow ending up 0.5 per cent at 28,399.81.

In Tokyo, some China-related shares were lower, with construction machine maker Komatsu losing 2.07 per cent to ¥2,367.5, industrial robot maker Fanuc slipping 1.12 per cent to ¥20,150 and parts maker Rohm down 1.01 per cent at ¥7,840.

Panasonic soared 7.67 per cent to ¥1,158 after it left its full-year earnings forecast intact despite the deadly coronavirus outbreak. ― AFP