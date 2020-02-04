Shanghai rebounds as Asia markets rally and investors track virus

A men wearing a mask walk at the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 4 — Asian markets rallied today with Shanghai bouncing back as bargain-buyers stepped in after the previous day’s rout, but trading floors remained anxious as China’s deadly virus claimed more lives.

Investors tracked gains on Wall Street and in Europe following last week’s rout, though focus remains on authorities’ efforts to contain an outbreak that has now infected 20,400 and killed more in mainland China than the SARS epidemic which hammered Asian economies in 2003.

The virus has now spread to more than 20 countries. Several have imposed tough travel rules including banning flights to and from China, while the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency.

In a rare admission, Beijing admitted “shortcomings and difficulties” in its response to the crisis, which many fear could slash growth in the world’s number two economy and impact other countries that rely on its supply chains.

Observers said China’s leaders were considering lowering their GDP forecasts for this year owing to the epidemic.

“The coronavirus is currently inflicting a heavy blow to its economy, so it stands to reason that growth will be much weaker, even if there is ultimately a rebound of sorts next quarter on a quick passing of the viral epidemic,” said National Australia Bank’s David de Garis.

Having dived nearly eight per cent yesterday, Shanghai stocks rose 1.3 per cent — boosted by a central bank injection of almost US$60 billion into the financial markets, which is on top of the US$173 billion pumped in yesterday.

Oil rises, sterling down

Hong Kong climbed more than one per cent a day after data showed the city’s economy contracted last year for the first time since 2009, but at a slightly slower rate than feared. The gains were despite news that the city had seen the first death of a patient who had contracted the coronavirus.

Casinos, however, were deep in the red after Macau said it would close all gaming houses in the gambling hub for two weeks because of the outbreak.

Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment and Sands China were all sharply down.

Singapore, Seoul, Mumbai, Manila and Taipei all surged between 1.3 per cent and two per cent, while Sydney put on 0.4 per cent, and Jakarta added 0.7 per cent. Tokyo finished 0.5 per cent higher.

“We are entering a key phase of the outbreak now in terms of how we measure the economic damage and whether it produces a material reduction in equity valuations,” said Neil Wilson at Markets.com.

The buying sentiment extended to the oil markets, where both main contracts rose after plunging yesterday on worries about the effect on demand for the commodity in the world’s biggest consumer.

OPEC and other major producers will gather this week to analyse the price drops, a source close to the cartel said at the weekend.

On currency markets, the pound dropped again after taking a hit yesterday against the dollar and euro following Britain and the European Union offering very different ideas for their future relationship that fanned concerns about this year’s trade talks.

The conflicting visions raised the possibility of tariffs and increased barriers being thrown up that could cripple supply chains.

“The tough talk from both sides has thrown quite a bit of cold water onto the post-election Boris bounce,” Ned Rumpeltin, at Toronto-Dominion Bank in London, said.

In early European trade, London jumped more than one per cent, while Paris added 0.6 per cent and Frankfurt gained 0.7 per cent.

Key figures around 0820 GMT

Shanghai – Composite: UP 1.3 per cent at 2,783.29 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 1.2 per cent at 26,675.98 (close)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 per cent at 23,084.59 (close)

London – FTSE 100: UP 1.1 per cent at 7,408.08

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2950 from US$1.2996 at 2140 GMT

Euro/pound: UP at 85.33 pence from 85.09 pence

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1052 from US$1.1060

Dollar/yen: UP at 108.93 yen from 108.68 yen

Brent Crude: UP 0.4 per cent at US$54.67 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.9 per cent at US$50.55 per barrel

New York – DOW: UP 0.5 per cent at 28,399.81 (close)

– Bloomberg News contributed to this story –

— AFP