Datasonic accepts LOCS for Malaysian passport chips supply contract

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Datasonic Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasonic Technologies Sdn Bhd, has accepted the Letter of Change of Scope (LOCS) for the supply of the Malaysian passport chips contract from the Home Ministry (KDN) but with no change in the contract value.

The group earlier bagged a contract for the supply of Malaysian passport chips for a period of five years or 12.5 million chips commencing from December 1, 2016 to November 30, 2021 worth RM318.75 million.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, Datasonic Group said under the LOCS, the total quantity of the passport chips to be supplied would be reduced from 12.5 million chips to 11 million chips amounting to RM280.5 million.

It said the new scope of works would be included for the maintenance services for hardware and software of autogate and chips, as well as the maintenance services for equipment and application of public key infrastructure and public key directory amounting to RM38.25 million.

“The contract has been contributing positively towards the earnings and net assets per share of the group since its commencement and the financial years thereafter.

“The new scope of works are also expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings and net assets per share of the group for the duration of the contract and will not have any effect on the share capital and substantial shareholders’ shareholdings,” it added. — Bernama