China issues text of Phase 1 trade deal, commitments in line with US version

China agreed to buy at least US$200 billion in additional US goods and services over two years, including US$32 billion in additional imports of US farm products, according to the Chinese text. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Jan 16 ― China's finance ministry released the Chinese-language version of the Phase 1 trade deal signed in Washington yesterday to boost Chinese purchases of US products and defuse a months-long trade dispute.

China agreed to buy at least US$200 billion (RM813.7 billion) in additional US goods and services over two years, including US$32 billion in additional imports of US farm products, according to the Chinese text released yesterday, in line with the monetary values and time-frame mentioned in the US version.

China and the United States acknowledged that purchases will be made at market prices based on commercial considerations, and that market conditions, particularly for agricultural goods, may dictate timing of purchases in any given year, according to both versions of the text. ― Reuters