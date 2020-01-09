Bargain-hunting keeps Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning as investors went bargain-hunting for blue chip stocks after yesterday’s retreat.

Shares on the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell by 1.36 per cent or 21.94 points to 1,589.10 at yesterday’s close due to the rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

At 11.05am, the key index advanced 6.76 points to 1,595.86 after opening at 1,593.72.

Market breadth remained positive, with gainers beating losers 510 to 166, while 273 counters remained unchanged, 996 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.11 billion shares worth RM542.09 million.

Maybank Investment Bank Research expected the FBM KLCI to range between 1,580 and 1,610 today.

“Downside supports are revised to 1,580 and 1,572,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose six sen to RM8.60, Digi increased eight sen to RM4.53, CIMB bagged five sen to RM5.22, Public Bank garnered 10 sen to RM19.70 and IHH was four sen higher at RM5.59.

The actives included Vortex which added half-a-sen to 22.5 sen, while its warrant slid half-a-sen to four sen, Alam Maritim Resources eased 1.5 sen to 17 sen, Dataprep gained two sen to 24.5 sen while Netx was flat at two sen.

Top gainers included Panamy which perked 42 sen to RM36.62, MPI firmed 38 sen to RM12.00, Aeon Credit was 28 sen better at RM13.90, while Heineken and Petronas Dagangan were each 26 sen better at RM27.18 and RM23.36, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index strengthened 53.95 points to 11,359.61 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 40.14 points higher at 11,990.40.

The FBMT 100 Index increased 49.37 points to 11,157.17, the FBM 70 accumulated 71.64 points to 14,232.44 and the FBM Ace was 105.29 points better at 5,485.94.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index leapt 93.04 points to 15,545.88 and the Plantation Index advanced 47.84 points to 7,688.50.

The Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.19 of-a-point to 154.38. — Bernama