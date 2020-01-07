Hong Kong stocks end with gains

The reflections of pedestrians are seen on a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Jan 7 — Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note today, clawing back some of the previous two days’ losses as Middle East concerns ease, while investors turn their focus back to the global economy.

The Hang Seng index added 0.34 per cent, or 95.87 points, to 28,322.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.69 per cent, or 21.39 points, to 3,104.80 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, jumped 1.31 per cent, or 23.17 points, to 1,791.85. — AFP