MAHB group CEO quits to pursue other opportunities

File picture shows MAHB acting group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazudin delivering his speech during the KLIA 20th Anniversary Celebration in Sepang June 29, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) announced that Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin has decided to leave MAHB as its group chief executive officer (GCEO) to pursue other opportunities, with effect from today.

In the interim, the Board had appointed Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh, the current chief operating officer, as the acting GCEO with immediate effect, MAHB said in a statement.

Raja Azmi joined MAHB on Feb 1, 2016 as chief financial officer before he was promoted to the position of GCEO on Jan 4, 2019.

He had contributed significantly to the company during his tenure, MAHB said.

“The Board would like to thank Raja Azmi for his services and would like to wish him well in his future endeavours.

“As a public-listed company, MAHB will be undertaking the proper process to identify and appoint a suitable successor,” it said. — Bernama