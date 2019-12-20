Bursa Malaysia ends higher on window dressing as year-end nears

Bursa Malaysia ended the week on a higher note as window dressing resumed on selected heavyweights led by energy stocks. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week on a higher note as window dressing resumed on selected heavyweights led by energy stocks.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 14.17 points or 0.88 per cent to close at 1,610.18 compared with Thursday’s early close of 1,596.01.

The benchmark index, which opened at 1,598.27, moved between 1,591.95 and 1,610.18 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, meanwhile, gainers led losers in a tight range with 414 to 387, while 387 counters were unchanged, 817 untraded and 44 others suspended.

Turnover increased to 2.16 billion shares worth RM2.38 billion from 2.11 billion shares valued at RM1.70 billion yesterday.

Energy stocks Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals each gained 26 sen to RM13.38 and RM7.62 and Petronas Gas added 84 sen to RM17.64.

An analyst said the increase in Tenaga’s share price follows its continued efforts to expand into the renewable energy (RE) segment which shows its commitment to sustainable energy in the future.

“This is also a sign that the company will continue to maintain its earnings as the RE segment will expand further due to increased demand for clean energy,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, online equity broker Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd head of research Kenny Yee said banking stocks which have been turning in mixed performance were on rotational trading for bargain hunting and window dressing.

“We think the benchmark FBM KLCI could continue to climb next week towards 1,630, which is achievable,” Yee said.

Maybank fell eight sen to RM8.62, Public Bank gained 20 sen to RM19.82, CIMB eased six sen to RM5.27, Hong Leong Bank dipped 40 sen to RM17.20 while RHB was up one sen at RM5.75.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada added 3.5 sen to 49 sen, Inari rose three sen to RM1.64 and Ifca improved 3.5 sen to 49.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index soared 85.36 points to 11,404.74, the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 157.82 points to 12,068.54 and the FBMT 100 Index surged 86.62 points to 11,210.43.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace gained 32.74 points to 5,028.59 and the FBM 70 improved 59.37 points to 14,107.98.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 60.33 points to 15,561.53 but the Plantation Index recovered 68.41 points to 7,604.15 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.87 points better at 154.86.

Main Market volume expanded to 1.54 billion shares worth RM2.23 billion compared with 1.49 billion shares valued at RM1.57 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover dropped to 277.74 million units valued at RM50.47 million from 306.63 million units worth RM50.30 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market advanced to 343.63 million shares worth RM102.78 million from 309.74 million shares valued at RM80.62 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 237.53 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (159.14 million), construction (133.08 million), technology (201.77 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (58.48 million), property (155.10 million), plantations (64.75 million), REITs (9.99 million), closed/fund (5,000), energy (393.85 million), healthcare (20.34 million), telecommunications and media (43.70 million), transportation and logistics (26.10 million), and utilities (42.63 million). — Bernama