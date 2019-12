US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington February 14, 2017. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 — US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said today the United States and China would sign their so-called phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it was completely finished and just undergoing a technical “scrub.”

Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC, said the trade deal had already been put down on paper and translated, and that it would not be subject to any renegotiation. — Reuters