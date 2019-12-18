UK betting boss tops league with £323m annual salary

Bet365 Chief Executive Denise Coates poses with her Commander of the British Empire (CBE) medal after being knighted by Britain’s Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in London May 15, 2012. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 18 — Denise Coates, chief executive of British online betting giant Bet365, has retained her place as Britain’s highest-paid boss, according to the group’s annual report published today.

She was paid a basic salary of £277 million (RM1.5 billion) in the group’s financial year to March, the company’s annual report showed.

Coates, 52, who co-founded Bet365 in the early 2000s, also earned more than £46 million in shareholder dividends thanks to her 50-per cent stake in the company.

Forbes business magazine estimates that her total worth stands at US$12.2 billion (10.9 billion euros).

Her latest annual salary of £277 million was up £57 million on the previous year.

Bet365, based in the central English city of Stoke-on-Trent, also said that annual revenues increased by seven per cent to £3.06 billion and pre-tax profit jumped by a fifth to £791 million.

However, the group took a hit of £8.7 million from the relegation of the Stoke City from the English Premier League. Bet365 owns the football club. — AFP