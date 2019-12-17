Bursa Malaysia stays in the red at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.17 per cent or 2.68 points to 1,566.67 compared with yesterday's close of 1,569.35. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed in the red at mid-day today as investors continued to take profits in selected heavyweights including Petronas-linked stocks.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.17 per cent or 2.68 points to 1,566.67 compared with yesterday's close of 1,569.35.

The benchmark index, which opened 2.52 points higher at 1,1571.87, moved between 1,564.25 and 1,573.29 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 396 to 295, while 356 counters remained unchanged, 951 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.19 billion shares worth RM730.69 million.

Petronas stocks, which hold a high composite index weight, dragged the local bourse lower as Petronas Chemicals dropped three sen to RM7.21, Petronas Gas lost 50 sen to RM16.90 and Petronas Dagangan went down 54 sen to RM22.86.

Petronas counters have been on volatile trade since last week after the national oil and gas company completed block trades of its MISC, Petronas Dagangan and Petronas Gas shares worth RM6 billion.

MISC shed 11 sen to RM8.45.

In the meantime, stockbroking company Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the lower liners and broader market have continued to experience sustainable trading interest.

“However, we caution that the recent rally amongst lower liners has turned slightly toppish and could be due for a pullback,” it said in a research note today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.53, Tenaga was four sen higher at RM13.10, Public Bank rose 10 sen to RM18.94 while CIMB dropped five sen to RM5.21.

Of the actives, Ekovest gave up half-a-sen to 88 sen, AT was flat at four sen while RSawit and TDM shed one sen each to 34 sen and 31 sen, respectively.

Top losers were Panasonic Manufacturing which slid RM1.54 to RM38.38, Dutch Lady contracted 78 sen to RM48.20 and Nestle lost 50 sen to RM143.80.

The FBM Emas Index erased 12.86 points to 11,169.43, the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 25.07 points to 11,805.59 while the FBMT 100 Index reduced 11.94 points to 10,965.43.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace jumped 88.99 points to 5,039.33 and the FBM 70 improved 12.89 points to 14,038.55.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 20.00 points to 15,214.81, the Plantation Index shed 4.22 points to 7,501.85 and the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.55 point to 152.10. ― Bernama