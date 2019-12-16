Bursa Malaysia extends downtrend at mid-morning

Market breadth turned negative with 354 losers and 251 gainers, while 360 counters remained unchanged, 1,021 untraded and 16 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend at mid-morning as the market was muted due to weak trade optimism despite the United States -China having sealed a “phase one” trade deal yesterday.

At 11.05am, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 4.27 points or 0.27 per cent to 1,566.89 from Friday’s close of 1,571.16.

The index opened 2.73 points lower at 1,1568.43.

Market breadth turned negative with 354 losers and 251 gainers, while 360 counters remained unchanged, 1,021 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 932.70 million shares worth RM54.43 million.

Among heavyweights, Dialog, IHH and Kuala Lumpur Kepong all declined four sen to RM3.40, RM5.36, and RM24.66 respectively, while Petronas Dagangan skidded 14 sen to RM23.40 and Tenaga Nasional shrank eight sen to RM13.10.

Of the actives, Ecovest was up 2.5 sen to 93 sen, Iskandar Waterfront rose five sen to RM1.07 while WCE gained two sen to 35 sen.

As for top gainers, Dutch Lady added 48 sen to RM49.98, Genting Plantation gained 18 sen to RM10.28 and PPB advanced six sen to RM18.44.

Meanwhile, Vivocom International, Eduspec and Impiana Hotel all declined half-a-sen to 1.5 sen, two sen and two sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index dropped 22.52 points to 11,165.06, the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 26.87 points to 11,808.10 while the FBMT 100 Index shed 23.75 points to 10.962.05.

Meanwhile, FBM Ace skidded 21.99 points to 4,970.94 and the FBM 70 declined 5.03 points to 14,013.97.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index erased 14.63 points to 15,238.41, the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 0.09 of-a-point to 152.05 and the Plantation Index slipped 13.21 points to 7,483.20. ­— Bernama