Bursa Malaysia continues downtrend at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend at mid-afternoon as investors were less enthusiastic on the local market, as they adopted a wait-and-see attitude pending weak trade optimism despite the United States and China having sealed a “phase one” trade deal.

At 3.10pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.72 points or 0.11 per cent to 1,569.44 from Friday’s close of 1,571.16.

The index opened 2.73 points lower at 1,1568.43.

Market breadth remained negative with 434 losers and 316 gainers, while 371 counters remained unchanged, 865 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 9.50 billion shares worth RM988.00 million.

Among heavyweights, Dialog declined four sen to RM3.40, IHH shed five sen to RM5.35, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost eight sen to RM24.62, Petronas Dagangan dipped 12 sen to RM23.42, and Tenaga Nasional skidded 10 sen to RM13.08.

Of the actives, Ecovest and Eduspec gained half-a-sen each to 91 sen and three sen, respectively, while Iskandar Waterfront rose three sen to RM1.05.

As for top gainers, MISC added 27 sen to RM8.60, Genting Plantation gained 22 sen to RM10.62 and Ajinamoto rose 20 sen to RM15.00, while for top losers, United Plantation declined 52 sen to RM25.66, Nestle shed 30 sen to RM144.30 and F&N lost 26 sen to RM33.84.

The FBM Emas Index dropped 7.54 points to 11,180.04, the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 15.89 points to 11,819.08 and the FBMT 100 Index shed 8.68 points to 10,977.11.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace skidded 7.60 points to 4,985.33, while the FBM 70 added 2.80 points to 14,021.80.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index erased 6.48 points to 15,246.56, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.14 of-a-point to 152.28, and the Plantation Index slipped 9.39 points to 7,487.02. — Bernama