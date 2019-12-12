US-China trade spat a perfect opportunity to expand Malaysia’s business ecosystem, says deputy minister

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming said the trade conflict between the US and China presents a perfect opportunity to grow Malaysia’s business ecosystem. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The trade conflict between the US and China presents a perfect opportunity to grow Malaysia’s business ecosystem, Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Ong Kian Ming said.

He said the trade conflict created investment diversion into the country and this would help expand the business ecosystem in Malaysia.

“Malaysia is a sweet spot. We are cost-efficient and we have very good human talent,” he said at the launching of Infopro Artificial Intelligence Digital Banking Innovation here today.

He said with investment flowing into the country, local companies would also be able to tie-up with foreign partners that could enhance their capability and expand their business overseas.

“It’s important for Malaysian companies to spread our wings abroad and to be able to really showcase the really good homegrown technologies and partnerships that you’ve established here in Malaysia,” he said.

A virtual or digital bank, unlike the traditional bank, does not have a physical presence but delivers products and services entirely online or through mobile platforms.

Among Asian countries, Hong Kong has eight digital banks, Singapore has five and Malaysia is expected to award three digital bank licences next year. — Bernama