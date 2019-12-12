Sarawak to emulate Brunei as global hydrogen supplier

KUCHING, Dec 12 — Sarawak will emulate Brunei in supplying hydrogen to countries that use hydrogen as fuel such as Japan and South Korea.

The state government, on May 25, launched the testing and operation of its pilot integrated hydrogen production plant and refuelling station project, the first of its kind in South-east Asia.

The construction and operation of the hydrogen plant and refueling station was carried out by Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) in partnership with Linde EOX Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Linde Malaysia.

Subsequently, the state government introduced three hydrogen buses on a trial run for commuters around the city — an initiative to introduce an eco-friendly public transport.

SEB strategy and corporate development executive vice-president Ting Ching Zung said the hydrogen development was not only meant to cater to the local transport sector, but also to enable Sarawak to become a global hydrogen exporter.

“This pilot project was started as a way for us (SEB and Linde EOX) to collect the relevant data in an effort to develop renewable energy (hydrogen).

“The next step is to raise public awareness on the use of hydrogen gas as fuel on a large scale before we move on to the next phase,” he said during a media visit to the hydrogen plant and refuelling station in Bintawa, here, today.

Ting said hydrogen would be the fuel of the future as consumers would eventually no longer need to rely on carbon-based fuel sources that they are using now.

“So this (pilot project) is an initiative for us to prepare ourselves for a transition to renewable energy to protect the environment,” he said.

So far, the plant is capable of producing 130 kilogrammes of hydrogen per day at a cleanliness level of 99.999 per cent and is capable of supporting and refuelling up to five cell buses.

Sarawak has allocated RM16 million for the implementation of the integrated hydrogen production plant and refueling station, including for hydrogen-related research and development purposes. — Bernama