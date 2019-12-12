Sabah outlines plans towards achieving industrial state status by 2030

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks to reporters in Kota Kinabalu October 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 — The Sabah government has outlined five plans towards achieving its vision to become an industrial state by 2030.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the five plans included establishing a conducive investment ecosystem as well as pragmatic in terms of achievement targets, programmes, activities and initiatives.

In addition, the state government will also facilitate foreign direct investment (FDI) and domestic investment into Sabah.

“For that purpose, a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday had agreed that a new body or agency would be set up, namely the Sabah Investment Board to provide more effective and efficient services and assistance to investors,” he said.

The text of his speech was read out by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau at the Sabah Entrepreneur Awards 2019 here tonight.

Mohd Shafie said the state government would also intensify efforts to promote Sabah to foreign and domestic investors.

The investment mission would also focus on selected countries such as China, South Korea, Japan and the United States, he said.

At the event, the Sabah Entrepreneur Information System (SENTIS) was also launched for entrepreneurs to register their businesses. — Bernama