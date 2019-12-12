Malaysia’s manufacturing sales up 2.2pc to RM74.6b in Oct 2019

Workers are pictured at their respective stations at a factory in Batu Maung. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― The country's manufacturing sales continue to grow in October 2019, rising 2.2 per cent to RM74.6 billion from RM73.1 billion a year earlier, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In a report released today, it said, the year-on-year growth was driven by increases in transport equipment and other manufactured products (6.8 per cent), non-metallic mineral products, basic metal & fabricated metal products (5.5 per cent) and electrical & electronics products (2.1 per cent).

“Total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in October 2019 was 1,086,908 persons, an increase of 1.0 per cent or 10,531 persons as compared to 1,076,377 persons in October 2018.

“Salaries and wages paid amounted to RM3.99 billion, went up 2.5 per cent or RM96.3 million in October 2019 as against the same month of the preceding year,” it said.

DOSM said the sales value per employee grew by1.2 per cent to record RM68,680 as compared with the same month in 2018.

Meanwhile, the average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,678 in October 2019. ― Bernama