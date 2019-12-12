Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-day

FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI ended the morning session 6.63 points higher at 1,569.82. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Bursa Malaysia continued to get a boost from Petronas-linked and MISC counters with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ending the morning session 6.63 points higher at 1,569.82.

The index opened 3.36 points weaker at 1,559.83 against yesterday’s close of 1,563.19.

Market breadth was positive with advancers overtaking the decliners 360 to 343, while 363 counters were unchanged, 905 untraded, and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.35 billion shares worth RM883.2 million.

According to the Department of Statistics of Malaysia, Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) grew by 0.3 per cent in October 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year, driven by the increase in the manufacturing and electricity indexes.

Meanwhile, manufacturing sales grew by 2.2 per cent in October 2019 to RM74.6 billion as compared to RM73.1 billion reported a year ago on increases in transport equipment & other manufactures products, non-metallic mineral products, basic metal & fabricated metal products and electrical & electronics products.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Gas rose 78 sen to RM16.12, MISC added 22 sen to RM8.52, Petronas Dagangan edged up 58 sen to RM23.88, PetChem went up five sen to RM7.04, while Maxis was six sen higher at RM5.17.

It was reported recently that Malaysia was considering selling Petronas’ stakes to states where the company’s oil and gas fields are located.

On Monday, Petronas said it has successfully completed block trades of its shares in MISC Bhd, Petronas Dagangan Bhd and Petronas Gas Bhd.

In contrast, Hong Leong Financial Group was 20 sen lower at RM16.30, MAHB dropped 13 sen to RM7.99 and IHH went down two sen to RM5.38.

Of actives, Eco World increased five to 79 sen, Sapura Energy was flat at 26 sen and Ekovest appreciated 1.5 sen to 81 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 41.93 points to 11,165.93 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 74.07 points to 11,787.38 while the FBMT 100 Index rose 42.64 points to 10,965.89.

The FBM Ace went up 70.28 points to 4,995.48 and the FBM 70 improved 39.23 points to 13,950.45.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index edged up 19.50 points to 15,231.81, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.37 of-a-point better at 150.44 and the Plantation Index rose 27.79 points to 7,514.37. ― Bernama