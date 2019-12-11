Bursa Malaysia remains mixed, CI up 1.87 points at mid-morning

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 298 to 259, while 332 counters were unchanged, 1,972 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.87 points to 1,563.66 at 11am, led by gains in IHH, CIMB, Press Metal and Maybank.

The index opened 3.03 weaker at 1,558.76 compared to yesterday's close of 1,561.79.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 298 to 259, while 332 counters were unchanged, 1,972 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 777.22 million shares worth RM415.06 million.

The market’s uptrend remained restricted by a weak trend in the global markets following uncertainty ahead of the Dec 15 deadline for fresh US tariffs on Chinese imports.

Among the heavyweights, IHH and Press Metal rose six sen each to RM5.31 and RM4.66 respectively.

CIM added three sen to RM5.17 and Maybank was two sen higher at RM8.19.

Petronas Dagangan and PetChem both improved, adding 20 sen and one sen to RM22.70 and RM7.01 respectively.

Petronas Gas remained in the red, losing 16 sen to RM15.26.

Of actives, WCE climbed 2.0 sen to 32.5 sen, Focus Dynamics rose 1.5 sen to 42.5 sen, FGV added six sen to RM1.48, while TA Win was flat at 9.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 12.09 points to 11,122.82 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 2.91 points to 11,708.01 while the FBMT 100 Index rose 12.68 points to 10,924.10.

The FBM Ace went up 32.56 points to 4,952.59 and the FBM 70 improved 14.75 points to 13,902.46.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 38.81 points to 15,224.31, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 0.23 of-a-point to 149.83 and the Plantation Index fell 19.88 points to 7,445.95. — Bernama