Tokyo stocks open lower in cautious trade

TOKYO, Dec 10 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today in cautious trade ahead of several key events this week, including the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.22 per cent or 52.64 points to 23,378.06 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.07 per cent or 1.16 points at 1,720.91.

“As US stocks dropped for the first time in four days due to profit-taking sales ahead of a series of important events, Japanese shares are seen being led by sell orders,” said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

“The whole trading session today will likely be dominated by wait-and-see attitudes,” he added.

The dollar fetched ¥108.60 in early Asian trade, against ¥108.56 in New York.

Wall Street stocks retreated yesterday at the start of a news-packed week that includes the British election on Thursday and a Federal Reserve decision tomorrow.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, while the British election has been seen as moving the country closer to an exit from the European Union.

While observers widely expect Beijing and Washington to hammer out a partial tariff agreement, a December 15 deadline for the US to impose fresh levies on Chinese goods is keeping investors nervous, analysts said.

At home, the Bank of Japan is due to release a closely-watched Tankan business confidence survey on Friday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, automakers were mostly lower, with Toyota losing 0.58 per cent to ¥7,685, Nissan slipping 0.81 per cent to ¥682 and small car specialist Suzuki trading down 0.82 per cent at ¥4,678.

Some electronics and chip-linked shares were lower, with TDK trading down 0.89 per cent at 12,150 yen, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron off 0.78 per cent at ¥22,230, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest down 0.38 per cent at ¥15,240.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.4 per cent at 27,909.60. ― AFP