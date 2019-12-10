Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.1 points to 1,561.61 from yesterday’s close of 1,562.71. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower today on subdued market sentiments.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.1 points to 1,561.61 from yesterday’s close of 1,562.71.

The barometer index opened 1.24 points lower at 1,561.47.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 392 to 298 while 343 counters were unchanged, 939 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.56 billion shares worth RM738.64 million.

A dealer said FBM KLCI is expected to drift further over the near term as the buying interest is still too faint to provide the impetus for a firm near term recovery.

“Apart from the lack of fresh buying, the selling pressure is also still prevalent that could leave the key index downcast for longer,” he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB lost three sen each to RM8.53 and RM5.15 respectively, Public Bank fell six sen to RM18.96 and Petronas Chemicals eased five sen to RM7.

TNB added four sen to RM13.26.

Of the actives, TDM climbed half-a-sen to 31 sen and Jaks Resources added three sen to RM1.33.

Sanichi slipped half-a-sen to 4.5 sen while Sapura Energy and Tiger Synergy were flat at 26.5 sen and 11 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index increased 0.189 of-a-point to 11,109.43 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 7.68 points to 11,707.58 while the FBMT 100 Index decreased 0.71 of-a-point to 10,909.56.

The FBM Ace jumped 36.9 points to 4,923.47 and the FBM 70 improved 27.62 points to 13,882.9.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went down 36.551 points to 15,167.02, the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 0.26 of-a-point to 149.63 and the Plantation Index fell 26.26 points to 7,469.01. ― Bernama