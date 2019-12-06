Bursa Malaysia remains slightly higher at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remained slightly higher at mid-morning today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Bursa Malaysia remained slightly higher at mid-morning today, driven by emerging buying activities and in line with an uptrend in regional markets due to the bullish global economic outlook, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.97 points to 1,565.55 from yesterday’s close of 1,563.58.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 383 to 241, with 320 counters unchanged, 1,024 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.03 billion shares worth RM449.68 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was one sen lower at RM8.52, Public Bank lost eight sen to RM19.26, Petronas Chemicals declined five sen to RM7.09 while TNB added eight sen to RM13.34 and CIMB went up one sen to RM5.19.

Of the actives, Impiana Hotels and Fintec Global were flat at 2.5 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively, Khee San gained two sen to 50 sen while Nexgram Holdings earned half-a-sen to 1.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index went up 17.32 points to 11,118.88 and the FBMT 100 Index increased 13.91 points to 10,925.03.

The FBM Ace perked 49.11 points to 4,894.25, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 39.20 points to 11,692.12 and the FBM 70 garnered 18.29 points to 13,853.24.

The Financial Services Index shed 43.60 points to 15,226.10, the Plantation Index jumped 111.86 points to 7,345.37 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.05 of-a-point to 149.174. — Bernama