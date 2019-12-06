Bursa Malaysia ends week higher

Bursa Malaysia ended the week higher today, in line with most of the regional markets as optimism on the US-China trade deal outlook brought more buying activities into the market, dealers said. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week higher today, in line with most of the regional markets as optimism on the US-China trade deal outlook brought more buying activities into the market, dealers said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.86 points or 0.31 per cent to finish at 1,568.44 from 1,563.58 at yesterday’s close.

The benchmark index opened 2.0 points lower at 1,561.58, the lowest level for the day, and moved to as high as 1,569.01.

On the broader market, gainers thumped losers 497 to 355, with 363 counters were unchanged, 753 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Volume rose to 2.49 billion shares worth RM1.54 billion from 2.39 billion shares worth RM1.70 billion yesterday.

A dealer said Asian stocks continued its upward momentum today, tracking the positive sentiment on the global equity markets, driven by US President Donald Trump’s comment that the trade talks with China are “moving right along.”

He said investors remained optimistic about prospects for a US-China trade deal despite a looming deadline for the imposition of fresh import tariffs by the US.

However, he said the market would remain uncertain until Dec 15, when the US is scheduled to implement a new round of tariffs on about US$156 billion of Chinese imports.

On the local bourse, heavyweights Maybank slipped three sen to RM8.50, Public Bank lost 18 sen to RM19.16, Petronas Chemicals fell four sen to RM7.10, while TNB jumped 16 sen to RM13.42 and CIMB added two sen to RM5.28.

Of the actives, Khee San earned half-a-sen to 48.5 sen, TDM gained three sen to 27.5 sen, while Impiana Hotels was flat at 2.5 sen and Bumi Armada shed two sen to 47.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 32.01 points to 11,133.57, the FBMT 100 Index increased 28.58 points to 10,939.70, the FBM Ace rose 39.19 points to 4,884.33, the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 71.05 points to 11,723.97, and the FBM 70 secured 14.13 points to 13,849.08.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products & Services Index earned 0.33 of-a-point to 150.02, the Financial Services Index declined 47.49 points to 15,222.21 and the Plantation Index surged 127.80 points to 7,361.31.

Main Market volume slipped to 1.62 billion shares worth RM1.33 billion from Thursday’s 1.70 billion shares worth RM1.51 billion.

Warrants turnover went up to 295.02 million units valued at RM55.38 million from 200.83 million units valued at RM36.06 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market widened to 572.69 million units worth RM154.09 million from 487.65 million units worth RM153.73 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 288.24 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (367.14 million), construction (145.39 million), technology (124.69 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (36.90 million), property (116.09 million), plantations (170.16 million), REITs (8.28 million), closed/fund (6.500), energy (293.72 million), healthcare (14.37 million), telecommunications and media (30.76 million), transportation, and logistics (16.31 million), and utilities (12.42 million). — Bernama