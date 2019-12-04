Bursa remains negative at mid-morning

The silhouettes of attendees are seen in front of a screen with the Bursa Malaysia logo at Invest Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-morning today, driven by continuous selling in selected consumer products and plantation counters, and in line with most regional markets, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 7.67 points to 1,554.60 from yesterday's close of 1,562.275.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 399 to 205, with 338 counters unchanged, 1,027 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 895.45 million shares worth RM460.92 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was one sen lower at RM8.50, Public Bank fell eight sen to RM19.38, Petronas Chemicals shed six sen to RM6.98, CIMB declined five sen to RM5.10 while TNB was flat at RM13.02.

Of the actives, Impiana Hotels and Ekovest were flat at 2.5 sen and 79.5 sen, respectively, Mudajaya added 5.5 sen to 40 sen while Alam Maritim eased half-a-sen to 13 sen.

The FBM Emas Index went down 49.76 points to 11,028.60 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 50.56 points to 10,840.96.

The FBM Ace perked 4.50 points to 4,766.85, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 54.86 points to 11,552.73 and the FBM 70 reduced 51.93 points to 13,715.11.

The Financial Services Index shed 28.07 points to 15,204.75, the Plantation Index fell 4.36 points to 7,128.47 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.16 point to 148.24. — Bernama