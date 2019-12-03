Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 395 to 204, with 315 counters unchanged, 1,051 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today, dampened by emerging profit taking in consumer product counters after recent gains, and in line with most regional markets, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 9.72 points to 1,560.83 from yesterday’s close of 1,570.55.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 395 to 204, with 315 counters unchanged, 1,051 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 800.03 million shares worth RM482.93 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.51, Public Bank fell 10 sen to RM19.46, TNB slipped eight sen to RM13, Petronas Chemicals lost 13 sen to RM6.97 while CIMB went down three sen to RM5.16.

Of the actives, Khee San added 5.5 sen to 36 sen, JAKS Resources advanced two sen to RM1.23, Solarvest eased half-a-sen to 86.5 sen and Yong Taid contracted one sen to 19 sen.

The FBM Emas Index went down 63.80 points to 11,072.47 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 63.39 points to 10,886.21.

The FBM Ace perked 12.24 points to 4,812.50, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 69.24 points to 11,593.10 and the FBM 70 reduced 61.99 points to 13,779.71.

The Financial Services Index shed 64.69 points to 15,252.48, the Plantation Index fell 3.46 points to 7,152.80 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.33 point to 149.10. — Bernama