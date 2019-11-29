Bursa Malaysia continues slide at midday

Selling dominates early trade and continues unabated at Bursa Malaysia until the end of the morning session. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session weaker amid lack of catalysts.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) trimmed 11.26 points or 0.71 per cent to 1,572.51 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.77, after moving between 1,569.90 and 1,585.70 during the session.

It opened 1.93 points higher at 1,585.7.

On the broader market, there were 529 losers and 252 gainers, while 314 counters unchanged, 914 untraded and 70 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.54 billion shares worth RM1.09 billion.

Regionally, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dipped 1.97 per cent to 26,363.78, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.25 per cent to 23,350.12 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index slipped 0.41 per cent to 3,187.53.

Back home, Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights Maybank and CIMB added one sen each to RM8.53 and RM5.24, respectively, while Public Bank trimmed four sen to RM19.70, Petronas Chemicals, IHH Healthcare and Maxis were two sen easier at RM7.08, RM5.36 and RM5.33.

TNB lost 40 sen to RM13.32 after being slapped with a RM3.98 billion additional tax assessment by the Inland Revenue Board.

Of the actives, KNM rose one sen to 37.5 sen, Zecon jumped 22 sen to 56 sen, Sapura Energy and DGB Asia were flat at 27.5 sen and 16.5 sen, respectively, while Priceworth International eased half-a-sen to four sen.

Pentamaster shed 34 sen to RM4.35 after the semiconductor firm was excluded from the Securities Commission's Shariah-compliant list.

The FBM Emas Index narrowed 75.66 points to 11,147.31, the FBMT 100 Index shaved off 75.44 points to 10,964.54, the FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 115.14 points to 11,659.24, the FBM Ace fell 31.97 points to 4,777.52 and the FBM 70 depreciated 82.67 points to 13,866.10.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index reduced 47.30 points to 15,402.85, the Plantation Index eased 16.38 points to 7,102.19 and the Industrial Products & Services Index edged down 0.73 of-a-point to 150.19. — Bernama