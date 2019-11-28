Hong Kong stocks finish on negative note

Pedestrians walk past a stocks display panel showing activity of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong September 4, 2019. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Nov 28 — Hong Kong stocks ended with losses today after Donald Trump’s decision to sign a bill supporting the city’s protests sparked anger in Beijing and fuelled concerns about the outlook for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.22 per cent, or 60.27 points, to 26,893.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.47 per cent, or 13.50 points, to 2,889.69 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, dropped 0.26 per cent, or 4.15 points, to 1,597.85. — AFP