Argentina’s president-elect rejects remaining IMF money

A man shows Argentine pesos outside a bank in Buenos Aires’ financial district, Argentina August 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 27 — Argentina’s leftist president-elect Alberto Fernandez said yesterday he would renounce the remaining US$11 billion (RM46 billion) tranche of the country’s International Monetary Fund loan as soon as he takes office next month.

Outgoing centre-right President Mauricio Macri agreed a massive US$57 billion loan package last year, but the austerity measures he imposed failed to right the economy.

“What I want is to stop asking (for money), and that they let me pay,” said Fernandez, who takes office on December 10 after ousting Macri in last month’s elections.

“I have an enormous problem. And I’m going to ask for US$11 billion more?” the incoming president said in an interview with Argentina’s Radio Con Vos.

Fernandez said he will “try to revive the economy in order to pay and solve the debt problem sensibly”.

The return to power of protectionist Peronists has raised fears of yet another debt default, and eroded the peso’s value.

The poverty rate has risen to more than 35 per cent, inflation for the year to September was at almost 38 per cent, while the peso has depreciated 70 per cent since January 2018.

‘A little drunk

The president-elect has insisted his government would not default but rather seek to renegotiate the terms of the IMF loan, and sought to reassure voters in last month’s election that their bank deposits would be safe under his administration.

“It’s like a guy who drinks a lot and is a little drunk. The solution is not to continue drinking. The solution is to stop drinking,” he told the radio.

Debt soared by about US$100 billion under Macri and now exceeds 90 per cent of GDP. At the time of his election in 2017, it was 38 per cent of GDP.

“I try to be a serious person. A person who tells you ‘I’m going to do such and such a thing,’ and you know he’s going to do it.

“I don’t want to sign agreements that I’m not going to fulfill. Those agreements were already signed by Macri. He signed one, two, three and fulfilled none,” said Fernandez.

The IMF suspended the release of a US$5.4 billion disbursement in September following the government’s failure to meet inflation targets.

“We want them not to lend us more money, but to let us develop. Let’s discuss the time I need to develop, but don’t give me more money.” — AFP