Rubber industry to contribute RM41b to Malaysia's GDP in 2020, says minister

SUNGAI BULOH, Nov 26 — The rubber industry is expected to contribute RM41 billion in 2020 from RM40 billion estimated for this year, driven mainly by the downstream sector including rubber glove, according to Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok.

She said it was in line with rubber glove industry projection that export revenue would likely hit RM20.68 billion in 2020 from the RM18.2 billion expected in 2019.

On this note, she urged the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) as custodian of the industry to continue commercialising its research and development (R&D) projects to boost the income of the country, while benefiting smallholders.

“The MRB should continue with its R&D particularly in the downstream industry and strive to be an innovative organisation.

“It must be at the forefront of major changes in order to remain competitive, on par or better than other natural rubber producers,” she said at an MRB Innovation Award presentation here today.

Kok further noted MRB’s accomplishments in R&D that have propelled Malaysia as a leading world producer of high quality rubber-based products.

Meanwhile, the minister acknowledged MRB’s success in winning one gold award and two silver awards at the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) 2019.

She encouraged MRB to continue with its R&D in market-driven activities which smallholders could capitalise on.

“In other words, I hope the industry, estate operators and smallholders could benefit from MRB’s R&D from the aspect of increased productivity and development of high quality marketable rubber-based products,” she added. — Bernama