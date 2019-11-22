Bursa remains higher at mid-afternoon

In line with regional peers buying support helped overcome initial weakness on Bursa Malaysia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session in a positive territory, in tandem with regional peers on buying support in the index-linked counters, despite weak market sentiment.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 1.15 points to 1,593.34 from 1,590.19 at yesterday's close.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 403 to 326 gainers, while 384 counters were unchanged, 914 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.71 billion shares worth RM965.79 million.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga rose 12 sen to RM13.60, Petronas Chemicals gained five sen to RM7.06, while IHH was flat at RM5.45.

Maybank slipped one sen to RM8.63, Public Bank lost eight sen to RM19.74 and CIMB eased five sen to RM5.33.

Of the actives, KNM shed two sen to 38 sen, Bumi Armada gained one sen to 52.5 sen, Sapura Energy and Daya Material inched up half-a-sen each to 29 sen and one sen, respectively, while Ekovest slid 3.5 sen to 82 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 5.88 points better at 11,314.66, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 7.45 points to 11,124.33, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 29.35 points to 11,865.74, and the FBM 70 improved 7.09 points to 14,127.91.

However, the FBM Ace declined 13.62 points to 4,869.16.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index earned 34.9 points to 7,176.05, the Industrial Products & Services Index added 0.31 of-a-point to 151.2, but the Financial Services Index fell 52.59 points to 15,513.45. — Bernama