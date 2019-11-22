Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 348 to 258, with 354 counters unchanged, 1,067 untraded and 15 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today, dragged down by selling in the index-linked counters amid weak market sentiment.

At 11.06am, the benchmark index slipped 0.89 of-a-point to 1,591.3 from yesterday's close of 1,592.25.

Turnover amounted to 1.01 billion shares worth RM495.13 million.

MaybankIB Research said the FBMKLCI is expected to range between 1,595 and 1,620 today, with the downside supports between 1,600 and 1,581 levels.

“We opine traders and investors to focus on mid— and small-cap stocks in the property, financial, plantation and consumer sectors which have a decent chance to outperform the benchmark index, for now,” it said in a note today.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank slipped one sen to RM8.63, Public Bank lost eight sen to RM19.74 and CIMB shed three sen to RM5.35.

Tenaga rose 10 sen to RM13.58, Petronas Chemicals inched up half-a-sen to RM7.06 and IHH added one sen to RM5.46.

Of the actives, Daya Material inched up half-a-sen to one sen, Ekovest trimmed 3.5 sen to 82 sen, Perdana Petroleum slipped half-a-sen to 45 sen, KNM slid two sen to 38 sen, while Sapura Energy was flat at 28.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index dropped 6.5 points to 11,302.28 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 4.36 points to 11,112.52.

However, the FBM Ace rose 32.92 points to 4,915.7, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 7.36 points to 11,843.75 and the FBM 70 gained two points to 14,122.82.

The Financial Services Index gave up 38.61 points to 15,527.43, the Plantation Index decreased 15.59 points to 7,125.56, but the Industrial Products & Services Index added 0.44 of-a-point to 151.33. — Bernama