Bursa Malaysia to launch new organisational structure

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has announced its plan for an organisational restructure, effective January 1, 2020.

In a statement today, it said the new structure will flatten the organisation and future proof the exchange in light of the fast-evolving and challenging operational and regulatory landscape.

“It is incumbent on the exchange to make these changes to better serve their customers and stakeholders, fulfilling their vision of becoming Asean’s leading responsible and globally connected marketplace,” said chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift. — Bernama