Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session in negative territory, dragged down by selling in the index-linked counters.

In sync with regional market performance, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.57 points to 1,589.57 as at 3.15pm, against 1,601.14 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, losers hammered gainers 502 to 292 gainers, while 360 counters were unchanged, 864 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.99 billion shares worth RM1.23 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB eased two sen each to RM8.65 and RM5.36, respectively, Tenaga gave up 18 sen for RM13.48, Public Bank lost 28 sen to RM19.64, Petronas Chemicals trimmed nine sen to RM7.12, but IHH added two sen to RM5.46.

Of the actives, Alam Maritim bagged two sen to 15 sen, Netx was flat at two sen, Ekovest gained 3.5 sen to 85 sen, KNM slipped half-a-sen to 40.5 sen, while Seacera fell 10.5 sen 38.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 64.48 points weaker at 11,301.98, the FBMT 100 Index erased 65.93 points to 11,109.58, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 54.48 points to 11,843.43, the FBM Ace declined 46.85 points to 4,896.6, and the FBM 70 contracted 22.85 points to 14,156.69.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index rose 37.96 points to 7,121.05, but the Financial Services Index erased 104.63 points to 15,537.43 and the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 0.81 of-a-point to 151.39. — Bernama